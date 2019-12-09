Ford 'Death Wobble' Lawsuit Says F-250 and F-350 Trucks Affected

Customers file class action alleging trucks going back to 2005 have suspension problems.

December 9, 2019 — A Ford "death wobble" lawsuit alleges the automaker concealed and omitted information about suspension problems in 2005-2019 Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks.

According to the class action, Ford routinely tells truck owners any potential repairs won't be covered under warranties, and dealerships sometimes completely deny there are wobble problems.

Wear and tear of the steering damper brackets may cause them to loosen, along with other components such as the shocks, struts, ball joints and control arms. F-250 and F-350 owners claim the so-called death wobble occurs due to defects in the pitman arms, placing a driver in a shocked condition when the wobble occurs while driving.

Customers also allege hitting a bump in the road while traveling at least 50 mph can easily cause the death wobble to the point of losing steering control. In addition, truck owners say they must suddenly slow the trucks down to control the shaking and vibrations.

According to the death wobble class action, the trucks don't need to be old because customers sometimes complain their trucks wobble even when the vehicles are still under the original warranties.

It's common Ford F-250 and F-350 owners complain about being scared of being killed if the trucks start wobbling while driving. Also allegedly common is how dealerships blame the death wobble on faulty maintenance of the trucks.

In addition to alleged dealer denials and unnecessary repairs that don't help the problem, dozens of truck owners allege they quickly lost control of the trucks, with certain situations causing crashes and injuries.

The Ford death wobble lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California - Smalley, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora, LLP.

CarComplaints.com has F-250 and F-350 customer complaints.