Audi Recalls A6 and A7 to Replace Instrument Panels

May 26, 2020 — An Audi instrument panel recall includes more than 170 model year 2020 Audi A6, A6 allroad and A7 vehicles because the passenger airbags may not properly deploy through the instrument panel tear seams.

The same problem also caused Audi to recall more than 3,000 Q3 SUVs.

The passenger airbags may fail to deploy at all, may fail to deploy properly or may send small sharp pieces of plastic into the cabins.

Audi says the supplier made errors with the specifications for the instrument panel seams which allow the passenger airbags to deploy properly.

More than 150 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 20 are recalled in Canada.

The Audi A6 and A7 recall is expected to begin July 10, 2020. Dealerships will replace any faulty instrument panels.

Audi owners with questions should call 800-822-2834. Volkswagen's reference number for this recall is 70H6.

