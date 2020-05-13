Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit and SS Cars Recalled

Power steering problems blamed on corrosion of connectors.

May 13, 2020 — Model year 2015-2016 Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit and SS vehicles are recalled because they could lose their electric power steering assist.

General Motors says more than 1,800 cars are at risk of corrosion on the connectors between the electric power steering modules and the torque sensor connectors.

The corrosion affects conductivity and interferes with the torque sensor circuits.

The cars were built before gold-plated terminals were added in production to the electric power steering gear assemblies after previous problems with the steering. The recalled cars had tin terminals built with dielectric grease added to the torque sensor harnesses to reduce corrosion.

The vehicles weren't included in previous power steering recalls of the same models in December 2019, June 2017 and March 2016.

GM says it continued monitoring reports of power steering problems following the previous SS and Caprice recalls.

A driver won't lose manual steering, but a sudden loss of power steering can be dangerous, especially at slow speeds. A loss of power steering will trigger a warning light on the instrument panel and a chime will activate to warn a driver of problems.

Steering gear assemblies with gold plated connectors were installed starting in model year 2017 vehicles.

According to GM, 5,088 vehicles are recalled in the U.S., and 45 cars are recalled in Canada.

The Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit and SS recall is expected to begin June 22, 2020.

GM dealers will replace the steering gear assemblies, but concerned owners may call 800-222-1020 and refer to recall number N192285350.

