Hyundai Sonata Fuel Line Recall Ordered After Fuel Leaks

Hyundai recalls 207,000 Sonatas with fuel hoses that may crack, leak fuel and start fires.

March 5, 2020 — A Hyundai Sonata fuel line recall includes nearly 207,000 model year 2013-2014 Sonatas with low-pressure fuel hoses that may crack, leak fuel and cause fires.

The fuel line connects the direct injection fuel pump to the low-pressure fuel pump, but the line can crack from engine heat.

According to the automaker, it was performing a separate investigation in 2016 and conducted a search of warranty claims related to leaking fuel lines in 2013 Sonatas.

None of the claims mentioned smoke, odors or fires, but Hyundai continued to monitor the field for additional complaints about Sonata fuel line leaks.

The automaker determined the fuel line leaks were too small to ignite engine compartment fires, which closed the investigation. But in February 2020 Hyundai made the decision to recall the Sonatas even though no fires were reported.

Hyundai believes the problem occurs because of the material used to manufacture the fuel lines, making the hoses more susceptible to engine compartment heat. However, the automaker continues to investigate potential root causes of the cracked fuel lines.

About the only sign of trouble a driver will have is the smell of fuel.

A similar recall was issued recently by Kia to repair Optima vehicles with fuel lines that could crack and leak.

Hyundai is still working on a fix, but the Sonata fuel line recall is expected to begin April 24, 2020.

Concerned owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and refer to recall reference number 189.

