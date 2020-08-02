Kia Stingers Recalled For Steering Problems

Kia recalls 2020 Stinger because of defects that may cause a steering wheel to lock while driving.

August 1, 2020 — A 2020 Kia Stinger recall has been issued for more than 100 cars equipped with 2-liter turbo GDI engines.

A driver may lose steering control because a component in the rack-mounted motor-driven power steering assembly that was manufactured incorrectly.

The steering may lock while driving, or a driver will find the steering wheel difficult to turn.

The 2020 Kia Stinger recall is expected to begin August 28, 2020, when dealerships will replace the motor-driven power steering assemblies.

Owners of model year 2020 Kia Stingers with questions should call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall reference number SC193.

