Mercedes Recalls A220 Cars To Prevent Water Damage

Air conditioning drain hoses can allow water to enter the cabins and damage electronics.

July 30, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 4,900 model year 2019 A220 cars because the air conditioning condensation drain hoses may not be installed properly.

Water may enter the driver and passenger foot wells and the center tunnel areas, damaging the electrical components.

Mercedes opened investigations in May 2019 after reports from A220 owners who complained about water entering the passenger compartments due to loose air conditioning drain hoses.

Customers noticed fogged windows and wet carpets, leading engineers to analyze the installation process during manufacturing at different assembly plants.

The investigation convinced the automaker to recall the A220s.

Condensation can cause corrosion and short circuits which result in malfunctions of the SRS control units, the vehicle’s failure to start, an activation of the engine’s limp-home mode during driving, and problems with the fuel pumps and automatic/manual emergency call systems.

The Mercedes-Benz recall includes 3,615 A220 cars in the U.S. and 1,302 cars in Canada.

Mercedes dealers will correct the air conditioning drain hoses once the recall begins September 15, 2020.

A220 owners may contact customer service at 800-367-6372.