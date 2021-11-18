Audi Passenger Airbag Recall: 'Passenger Airbag OFF'

Audi recalls more than 243,000 vehicles because the Passenger Airbag OFF warning lights may activate

November 17, 2021 — An Audi passenger airbag recall involves more than 243,000 of these Audi vehicles that could show "Passenger Airbag OFF" warning lights.

2017-2020 Audi A4 allroad

2017-2020 Audi A4 Sedan

2018-2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback

2018-2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2018-2020 Audi A5 Coupe

2018-2020 Audi A5 Sportback

2018-2020 Audi S4 Sedan

2018-2020 Audi S5 Cabriolet

2018-2020 Audi S5 Coupe

2018-2020 Audi S5 Sportback

The Audi passenger airbag recall was announced because the cable connecting the seat heater to the passenger occupant detection system may have a contact fault. This can cause the software to misdiagnose a malfunction and disable the Audi passenger airbag.

The Audi recall is an expansion of a 2019 recall of 144,000 vehicles for the same passenger airbag problems, and all vehicles allegedly repaired in 2019 will need to be returned to dealers for this latest recall.

Audi engineers weren't sure what caused the failures when the July 2019 Audi passenger airbag recall was announced. But the automaker monitored the field and noticed repeated repairs on vehicles that had received the recall repairs.

And reports increased about passenger airbag problems in vehicles that hadn't been included in the 2019 airbag recall.

Engineers eventually determined the wire cables used in production until November 2019 were prone to contact errors leading to deactivation of the passenger airbags.

An Audi driver will hear a warning sound and see a Passenger Airbag OFF warning indicator light.

The U.S. Audi passenger airbag recall includes more than 208,000 vehicles, and in Canada more than 35,000 Audi vehicles are recalled.

Audi owners should receive passenger airbag recall notices in January 2022, and dealers will replace the connecting cables and either the heating mats or entire seat covers.

Audi owners may call 800-253-2834 and use passenger airbag recall number 74E3.