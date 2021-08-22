Hyundai Palisade bad smells allegedly cause passengers to get sick.

August 22, 2021 — A Hyundai Palisade class action lawsuit has been dismissed after two SUV owners sued over bad smells inside the vehicles.

The class action lawsuit alleges Hyundai hasn't been able to fix the bad smell problem which includes odors such as garlic, rotten eggs and fumes that allegedly make people sick.

The class action says model year 2020 to present Hyundai Palisades are affected by the bad smells and owners would have allegedly purchased different vehicles if Hyundai would have warned them about the odors.

The plaintiffs claim the bad smells are worse when the weather is hot, similar to garbage enclosed in a heated box, and the bad smells are nothing like the "new car odors" some people don't like.

The Hyundai Palisade class action lawsuit also alleges dealerships have trouble diagnosing where the bad odors are coming from, if the dealer even notices any abnormal smells.

One plaintiff says he took his Palisade to a Hyundai dealership and technicians couldn't find anything wrong, so the owner says he was stuck with the odors.

He contacted the corporate office and told Hyundai the bad smells were making his family sick, and finally a dealership sprayed the Palisade interior with odor eliminator. However, the lawsuit says this only helped to mask the obnoxious smells but did nothing to eliminate the odors.

According to the Palisade class action, there is no doubt Hyundai knows about the odor problem because Hyundai issued two technical service bulletins (TSB 20-BD-018H and TSB 21-BD-002) informing dealership technicians that Palisade owners were complaining about bad smells.

Dealers were told bad smells were reported coming from the headrests, specifically odors from the Nappa leather. Hyundai says using standard odor eliminators and cleaners can fix the problem, a claim the Palisade class action lawsuit argues is false.

Hyundai Palisade Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed

Court documents don't go into details, but the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by the two Palisade owners who filed the class action.

According to a July 15, 2021, court document filed in Minnesota by attorneys for Hyundai Palisade owners:

"On April 27, 2021, Plaintiffs Richard Stucki and Travis Tharpe (“Plaintiffs”) filed their Complaint in this Court. Defendant has not filed an Answer or responsive pleading. Plaintiffs Richard Stucki and Travis Tharpe dismiss the Action without prejudice, pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(i)." — Dismissal document

CarComplaints.com will update our website if the class action lawsuit is refiled.

The Hyundai Palisade class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota: Stucki, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hellmuth & Johnson, PLLC.