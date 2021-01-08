Hyundai Tucson ABS Recall Affects 797,000 SUVs

Hyundai believes switching to lower amperage fuses may prevent Tucson fires.

January 7, 2021 — A Hyundai Tucson ABS recall includes nearly 797,000 SUVs that shouldn't be parked near anything that could burn, at least not until the 40-amp ABS module fuses are replaced with 25-amp versions.

The 2016-2021 Hyundai Tucson ABS (anti-lock braking system) recall is necessary because the hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) may corrode and cause an electrical short-circuit and an engine compartment fire.

The 2016-2021 Hyundai Tucson ABS recall affects vehicles built in South Korea between May 19, 2015, through November 16, 2020, and none of the Tucsons are equipped with Smart Cruise Control.

Multiple Tucsons have caught fire while parked and while in motion, problems that caused Hyundai to recall about 180,000 model year 2019-2021 Tucsons a few months ago.

A 2019 Hyundai Tucson caught fire while driving and a dealer technician believed it was related to the ABS module, but Hyundai investigated and reasoned it was possible the fire was caused by something else.

Between January and July 2020, a third-party lab assisted with testing parts related to nine Tucson fires.

"Through disassembly and examination of internal components, the test laboratory observed evidence of an electrical resistance short caused by corrosion on the ABS module ECU’s printed circuit board (“PCB”). Spectrum analysis of the corrosion residue revealed traces of copper, silicon, and tin elements." - Hyundai

The investigation continued to test returned ABS modules and Hyundai learned a fire may not occur if the operating current in the ABS module traveled through a lower amperage fuse. Hyundai implemented a production change in November 2020 to replace the current-limiting 40 amp fuse in the affected ABS module with a 25-amp version.

Even though the automaker has recalled hundreds of thousands of Tucson SUVs following several fires, Hyundai says an exact root cause has not yet been determined.

However, Hyundai believes the "ABS module’s main controller board (PCB), under specific conditions including heat and humidity, could experience an electrical resistance short."

Drivers should be aware of illuminated ABS lights, burning odors or smoke rolling from the engine compartments.

Hyundai says Tucson owners can continue to drive the vehicles as long as the SUVs are parked outside and away from any structures or other vehicles until the recall repairs are completed.

The U.S. Tucson ABS recall includes more than 652,000 SUVs and in Canada nearly 145,000 Tucsons are recalled.

In addition to replacing the fuses, Hyundai dealers will also update the electronic stability control software on 2019-2021 Tucson SUVs.

According to the Tucson ABS recall, owners can request to be reimbursed for repairs related to the defect.

With questions about the Hyundai Tucson ABS recall, please call 855-371-9460 and refer to ABS recall number 195.