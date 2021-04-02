Lincoln Aviators Recalled For Rearview Camera Problems

More than 38,000 SUVs need software updates to keep the rearview video working.

April 2, 2021 — Lincoln Aviator rearview camera problems have caused a recall of more than 38,400 SUVs with display screens that may not show the rearview video images.

The government hasn't released details about the recall, but Lincoln says an image processing module may not provide a video signal when an Aviator driver shifts into REVERSE.

Lincoln dealers will need to update the module software because the Aviator rearview cameras don't comply with federal safety standards.

The automaker says it doesn't know of any reports of crashes or injuries related to rearview camera image failures.

The Lincoln Aviator recall includes 34,975 SUVs in the U.S., 3,053 in Canada and 379 in Mexico, and all were built in Chicago between October 19, 2018, to December 7, 2020.

Lincoln Aviator owners will receive recall notices in May 2021, but customers may contact the automaker at 866-436-7332.

The Lincoln Aviator recall reference number is 21C09.