Mitsubishi Outlander Sports Recalled Over Crossmembers

Mitsubishi recalls 15,300 Outlander Sports in salt-belt states to prevent corroded suspensions.

March 13, 2021 — Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are recalled if they are located in areas where road salt can cause corrosion.

Mitsubishi says 15,347 Outlander Sports may be affected by front crossmembers that corrode and cause the front lower control arms to detach.

Mitsubishi says the inside and outside front crossmember rust protection wasn't working good enough in areas where salt and other anti-freezing agents was applied to the roads.

The recalled 2013-2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports were originally sold or ever registered in these locations.

Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin

The SUVs can go out of control if the front lower control arms detach from salt water corroding the front crossmembers.

Mitsubishi recalled 174,000 U.S. vehicles in 2016 because of crossmember corrosion, and in January 2019 the automaker opened an internal investigation after Transport Canada opened a defect investigation.

Based on the Canadian investigation and continued monitoring of the vehicles, Mitsubishi recalled 141,000 model year 2008-2010 Lancer, 2010 Lancer Sportback, 2008-2013 Outlander and 2011-2016 Outlander Sport vehicles in salt-belt states.

The ongoing U.S. investigation convinced the automaker additional Outlander Sports needed repairs.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport owners will be notified beginning March 26, 2021.

Either a sealing/anti-corrosion agent will be applied or the front crossmembers will be replaced, depending on the level of existing corrosion.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport owners may contact the automaker at 888-648-7820 and ask for information about recall reference number SR-21-001.