2021 Ford Bronco Engine Failures Investigated

Owners of 2021 Ford Broncos allege the 2.7L EcoBoost engines have defective valves.

August 1, 2022 — Ford Bronco engine failures are under investigation after three petitions were filed which requested an investigation into valve problems in 2021 Ford Broncos equipped with 2.7L EcoBoost engines.

Bronco drivers report their vehicles suddenly stalled because the engines failed due to defective EcoBoost engine valves.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received three petitions seeking an investigation into 2021 Ford Bronco engine failures that occurred while driving.

NHTSA met with Ford in June and learned Ford engineers believed the engines failed because the valve "keepers" didn't hold the retainers in place which allowed the valve springs to detach from the valves.

This caused interference between the valves and the pistons which locked-up the EcoBoost engines.

Dozens of 2021 Ford Bronco owners have complained about engine problems related to the alleged valve defects.

NHTSA says it will grant the Ford Bronco defect petitions to determine the safety-related consequences of the EcoBoost engine failures.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ford Bronco engine failure investigation.