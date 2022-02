Audi recalls 820 SUVs that should have been repaired under a 2021 Q3 recall.

February 28, 2022 — Audi is recalling about 820 model year 2022 Audi Q3 SUVs that failed to receive the software update under an October 2021 recall issued due to backup camera image problems.

The rearview camera images may not display correctly because of software errors.

Audi Q3 recall notices will be mailed April 8, 2022, and Audi dealerships will update the infotainment software.

Owners of 2022 Audi Q3 SUVs may call 800-253-2834 and use recall number 91DF.