Ford Fuel Filler Tube Recall Includes Explorer, Lincoln Aviator

Ford recalls more than 18,000 vehicles at risk of fuel leaks from the fuel filler tubes.

February 28, 2022 — A Ford fuel filler tube recall includes 2022 Ford Explorer and 2022 Lincoln Aviator vehicles at risk of fuel leaks from detached fuel filler tubes.

Ford says the tube could detach in a crash which may cause a fuel leak and fire.

The problem is the fuel filler tube joint that may not hold in a crash, a problem caused by the supplier.

But Ford also says the hose may detach or partially detach during normal driving, something which could cause an illuminated warning light depending on the extent of the vapor leak.

Ford discovered a problem with a 2022 Mustang fill pipe vapor line connector in January. An investigation revealed the component is common to Mustangs, Explorers and Aviators.

All 2022 Mustangs with the suspect fuel filler pipe vent tube end form were found and repaired.

Ford further says it hasn't received any crash or injury reports related to the fuel filler tubes.

Ford dealers will install fuel vapor line redundant locking clips after owner recall letters are mailed April 4, 2022.

Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 22C02.