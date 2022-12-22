Ford Recalls E-350, E-450 and F-59 Vehicles to Replace Fuel Tanks

Ford recalls 11,000 vehicles because peeling paint on the fuel tanks may lead to corrosion.

December 22, 2022 — Ford is recalling more than 11,000 model year 2022-2023 Ford E-350, E-450 and 2021-2022 Ford F-59 vehicles because of fuel leaks from the fuel tanks.

Ford says the paint along the weld seam of the fuel tank may peel and allow the exposed metal to corrode and leak fuel.

Fuel that leaks onto a hot ignition source can lead to a fire.

Ford opened an investigation in March to learn more about peeling paint along the weld seams on 2022 E-Series fuel tanks. Engineers found F-59 vehicles use the same fuel tank supplier and paint process as the E-Series vehicles.

According to Ford, the "fuel tank supplier did not have sufficient pre- and post-paint process controls in place."

"Ford also confirmed that the paint peeling has no near-term effect on fuel tank function, however, extended peeling of the post-paint may leave sections of base metal exposed at the weld seam which could result in long-term corrosion leading to the risk of a potential fuel leak." — Ford

Ford says it is unaware of any warranty claims, crashes or injuries.

A Ford driver may notice an illuminated warning light or fuel odors.

Ford expects to mail fuel tank recall letters January 23, 2023, and dealers will inspect and possibly replace the fuel tanks.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about fuel tank recall number 22S76.