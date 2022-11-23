ScentLok OZ20 Ozone Generator Recall: Melting and Fire Risk

More than 16,000 ScentLok OZ20 vehicle deodorizers need replaced following four incidents.

November 23, 2022 — A ScentLok OZ20 ozone generator (vehicle deodorizer) recall involves more than 16,000 OZ20 ozone generators at risk of catching fire or melting.

Owners of ScentLok OZ20 vehicle deodorizers are warned to stop using them if the ozone generators have product numbers 82913 or 4150390.

The recall was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration following at least four deodorizer incidents.

The manufacturer of ScentLok OZ20 vehicle deodorizers, Nexus Outdoors, told NHTSA there have been no reports of injuries or deaths, but four deodorizers experienced "overheating."

Nexus Outdoors didn't say if the products melted or caught fire.

The ScentLok OZ20 ozone generator vehicle deodorizer product numbers are on the back of the housing units or on the UPC stickers on the packaging.

Only product numbers 82913 and 4150390 are affected by the recall, and all were sold online or through various retailers for $29.99 to $34.99 between 2018 and 2020.

ScentLok OZ20 vehicle deodorizer owners should contact the company at 231-220-1600 and ask about recall number 82913 or recall number 4150390.

Customers will receive prepaid shipping labels for returning the recalled units back to Nexus Outdoors. New replacement ozone generator units will be shipped to customers free of charge.

Actions over air deodorizers aren't common, but customers can still have trouble with the devices.

In 2020, Procter & Gamble was served a large class action lawsuit which asserted Febreze CAR Vent Clip air fresheners could leak oil and damage vehicle interiors.

But Proctor & Gamble argued courts routinely dismissed class action lawsuits that simply alleged, "the product broke so it must be defective."

In 2021, the three plaintiffs who filed the Febreze lawsuit agreed to dismiss the case.