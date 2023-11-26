Audi and VW Water Pump Settlement Reached in Canada

Class action settlement reached between parties over defective Volkswagen and Audi water pumps.

November 26, 2023 — An Audi and Volkswagen water pump settlement has been reached between the automakers and customers in Canada.

The water pump class action alleges the primary engine water pumps are defective.

The primary engine water pump means the primary coolant module including the engine water (coolant) pump and the controller unit.

The water pump settlement includes possible reimbursement for past repairs or replacement of the engine water pumps or the engines in these Canadian vehicles.

Audi Water Pump Settlement Vehicles

2008-2013, 2015-2020 Audi A3

2015-2020 Audi S3

2009-2020 Audi A4

2010-2020 Audi A5

2013-2018, 2020 Audi A6

2015-2020 Audi Q3

2011-2021 Audi Q5

2017-2019 Audi Q7

2009-2020 Audi TT

2016-2020 Audi TTS

Volkswagen Water Pump Settlement Vehicles

2012-2019 Volkswagen Beetle

2014-2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

2013-2015 Volkswagen Super Beetle

2019-2020 Volkswagen Arteon

2018-2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2013-2016 Volkswagen CC

2009-2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

2009-2015 Volkswagen Eos

2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf

2009-2013, 2015-2021 Volkswagen GTI

2016-2019 Volkswagen Golf R

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon

2009-2010, 2014-2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2009, 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2008-2010, 2014-2021 Volkswagen Passat

2008-2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon

2009-2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Audi and Volkswagen Water Pump Extended Warranty

If your vehicle was originally sold or leased in Canada, you may be entitled to a warranty extension to cover one repair or replacement of a failed primary engine water pump (and repair or replacement of an engine if due to the failure of the primary engine water pump).

As for reimbursements, the amount of reimbursement will depend on time/mileage limitations.

Customers must also provide any requested documentation.

Customers who want to opt-out of the settlement must do so by November 30, 2023. The Canadian water pump settlement approval hearing is December 1, 2023.

Canadian vehicle owners can learn more by calling 866-642-0774 or visiting canadianwaterpumpsettlement.ca.

The Audi and Volkswagen Canada water pump lawsuit settlement is being heard in the Court of Queen’s Bench for Saskatchewan: Blaine Covill v. Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc. et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP.