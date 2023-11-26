Audi and VW Water Pump Settlement Reached in Canada

— An Audi and Volkswagen water pump settlement has been reached between the automakers and customers in Canada.
The water pump class action alleges the primary engine water pumps are defective.
The primary engine water pump means the primary coolant module including the engine water (coolant) pump and the controller unit.
The water pump settlement includes possible reimbursement for past repairs or replacement of the engine water pumps or the engines in these Canadian vehicles.
Audi Water Pump Settlement Vehicles
- 2008-2013, 2015-2020 Audi A3
- 2015-2020 Audi S3
- 2009-2020 Audi A4
- 2010-2020 Audi A5
- 2013-2018, 2020 Audi A6
- 2015-2020 Audi Q3
- 2011-2021 Audi Q5
- 2017-2019 Audi Q7
- 2009-2020 Audi TT
- 2016-2020 Audi TTS
Volkswagen Water Pump Settlement Vehicles
- 2012-2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2014-2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2013-2015 Volkswagen Super Beetle
- 2019-2020 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2018-2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2013-2016 Volkswagen CC
- 2009-2012 Volkswagen Passat CC
- 2009-2015 Volkswagen Eos
- 2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf
- 2009-2013, 2015-2021 Volkswagen GTI
- 2016-2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon
- 2009-2010, 2014-2017 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2009, 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2008-2010, 2014-2021 Volkswagen Passat
- 2008-2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon
- 2009-2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Audi and Volkswagen Water Pump Extended Warranty
If your vehicle was originally sold or leased in Canada, you may be entitled to a warranty extension to cover one repair or replacement of a failed primary engine water pump (and repair or replacement of an engine if due to the failure of the primary engine water pump).
As for reimbursements, the amount of reimbursement will depend on time/mileage limitations.
Customers must also provide any requested documentation.
Customers who want to opt-out of the settlement must do so by November 30, 2023. The Canadian water pump settlement approval hearing is December 1, 2023.
Canadian vehicle owners can learn more by calling 866-642-0774 or visiting canadianwaterpumpsettlement.ca.
The Audi and Volkswagen Canada water pump lawsuit settlement is being heard in the Court of Queen’s Bench for Saskatchewan: Blaine Covill v. Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc. et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Merchant Law Group LLP.