Ford Brake Hose Recall Closes Investigation

Previous Ford brake line recall didn't include all the affected vehicles.

April 3, 2023 — A Ford brake line recall caused the government to open an investigation into brake hose complaints, but another Ford recall has convinced safety regulators to close the investigation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a brake hose investigation in August 2022 based on 50 reports of brake hose failures on 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

A ruptured front brake hose will allow a brake fluid leak, increase pedal travel and cause extended stopping distances.

A 2020 Ford brake line recall was issued by Ford for about 560,000 vehicles, but those models included the Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX only.

NHTSA continued to receive Ford brake hose complaints on 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

Ford engineers determined a Hitachi front brake jounce hose could fail because of problems with the reinforcement braid. The braid wears down because of bending involved during steering and from the suspension.

Ford announced another brake line recall in March 2023 to cover Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

The Fusion and MKZ vehicles were built from February 3, 2012, to July 19, 2017.

NHTSA says there have been no brake line failure complaints since the new brake hoses have been installed on Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Ford dealerships have been advised to replace both front brake jounce hoses with new hoses that have improved braid material.

According to NHTSA, Ford brake hose failures will be monitored, but the investigation is closed based on the latest recall.