Mercedes Rear Door Window Trim Bar Recall Expanded

Recall involves about 77,000 vehicles with window trim bars that may detach.

March 26, 2023 — About 77,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles are recalled in Canada and the U.S. because rear door window trim bars may detach from the vehicles while driving.

The detached trim bars can cause road hazards to other vehicles.

The window trim bar recall includes these models.

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS580

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 S

2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63

This recall is an expansion of a September 2022 recall of more than 161,000 Mercedes GLE-Class and GLS-Class vehicles for the same problem.

In March 2021, Mercedes-Benz began an investigation of field reports from GLE and GLS vehicles describing trim bars that were loose or had detached from moving vehicles. And those vehicles had not been included in the September 2022 recall.

The automaker blames the problem on deviations when the vehicles were built which did not properly fasten the rear door window trim bars. Mercedes found the trim bars could detach while driving and without any warning to the driver.

Mercedes expects to mail recall letters May 16, 2023. Mercedes dealerships will secure the rear window trim bars, but customers with questions may call 800-367-6372.