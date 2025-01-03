Ford EcoBoost Engine Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Ford 2.7-liter and 3-liter EcoBoost engines have intake valves that cause engine failures.

January 3, 2025 — A Ford class action lawsuit alleges EcoBoost engine problems are caused by the intake valves in the 2.7-liter and 3-liter engines.

The Ford EcoBoost engine problems have caused a federal investigation and a recall, which convinced regulators to close the EcoBoost investigation.

According to the lawsuit, these vehicles are at risk of EcoBoost engine problems:

2022 Ford Bronco

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2021-2022 Ford Edge

2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus

2021-2022 Ford Explorer

2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator

The Ford class action was filed by Pennsylvania plaintiff Matthew Barkus who owns a 2021 Ford F-150 equipped with a 2.7L EcoBoost engine, and New York plaintiff Dan Silberman who owns a 2021 Ford Bronco equipped with a 2.7L EcoBoost engine.

Both plaintiffs contend Ford didn't warn them about the EcoBoost engine problems before they purchased the vehicles.

Although these two Ford owners filed the class action lawsuit for more than $5 million, neither owner claims their vehicle had any engine problems or that their vehicle was inspected by Ford or any mechanic.

However, both plaintiffs complain they wouldn't have purchased the vehicles or would have paid less for them if they would have known about the EcoBoost engine problems.

Ford EcoBoost Engine Problems — The Investigation

In March 2022, three consumers filed petitions (here, here and here) with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate valve and engine problems in 2021 Ford Bronco vehicles equipped with 2.7L EcoBoost engines.

Months later NHTSA opened a formal investigation into complaints about alleged valve problems in 2021 Ford Broncos equipped with 2.7L EcoBoost engines.

The investigation was later upgraded and expanded to include these Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

2021-2022 Ford Bronco

2021-2022 Ford Edge

2021-2022 Ford Explorer

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator

2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus

In addition to 2.7L EcoBoost engines, NHTSA expanded the investigation to include 3.0L engines.

In December 2024, NHTSA closed the Ford EcoBoost engine investigation based on an extended warranty and a recall.

Ford EcoBoost Engine Intake Valve Recall

The Ford EcoBoost engine recall includes these vehicles equipped with 2.7L or 3.0L engines:

2021-2022 Ford Bronco

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2021-2022 Ford Edge

2021-2022 Ford Explorer

2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus

2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator

According to the Ford EcoBoost engine recall:

"The engines in affected vehicles may contain intake valves that have a propensity to crack and break. The engine intake valves may have grinding burn and over-specification hardness at the third keeper groove location in the valve."

Ford dealers are to test the EcoBoost engines and replace them if necessary.

Ford also created customer satisfaction campaign 24N12 to provide an extended warranty for 10 years or 150,000 miles.

According to the class action lawsuit, "Ford has yet to provide an adequate remedy, such as a replacement of their defective valves, or compensate consumers for the amount they overpaid for these defective vehicles."

The Ford EcoBoost engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Barkus, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm, P.C., DiCello Levitt LLP, and Smith Krivoshey, PLLC.