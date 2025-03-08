Mercedes Drained Battery Lawsuit Not Worthy, Says Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz class action lawsuit says electrical defects cause the batteries to drain.

March 8, 2025 — A Mercedes-Benz class action lawsuit alleges electrical problems will drain the vehicle battery, sometimes both the 12-volt battery and 48-volt battery.

A drained Mercedes battery will leave the vehicle and its occupants stranded, allegedly forcing a driver to constantly deal with battery replacements.

The class action lawsuit also says vehicle owners must pay for towing, accessories to jump the batteries and pay to diagnose and test the Mercedes batteries.

According to the class action, these Mercedes vehicles manufactured between 2004 and 2022 are at risk of drained batteries due to electrical malfunctions.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Repeated Mercedes battery replacements will get expensive, especially when owners assert the replacement batteries will drain just like the originals. Then the replacement battery will need to be replaced, allegedly ad infinitum.

The standard 12-volt battery and 48-volt hybrid battery drain problems have allegedly been concealed by Mercedes, and dealers supposedly are no help even though Mercedes-Benz has issued several technical service bulletins about drained batteries.

And according to the class action lawsuit, Mercedes allegedly refuses to reimburse customers for battery replacements.

Motion to Dismiss the Mercedes Drained Battery Lawsuit

In its motion to dismiss the drained battery class action lawsuit, Mercedes reminds the judge how the prior battery lawsuit was dismissed entirely for failure to allege a "cognizable defect." Mercedes says the same electrical system defect as alleged in the original class action is virtually identical to the defect in this second class action.

The judge dismissed the original Mercedes-Benz drained battery lawsuit in September 2024 after finding the allegations “too broad,” finding the plaintiffs did not legally “give fair notice [ ] to enable the defendants to defend themselves effectively.”

According to Mercedes, the judge dismissed the previous class action because the plaintiffs didn't identify a specific defective component within the electrical system. And without that, there can be no class action lawsuit.

The judge allowed the plaintiffs to update and refile their dismissed Mercedes-Benz drained battery lawsuit. This second class action removes six original plaintiffs, but the automaker alleges the current plaintiffs do no better than the previous vehicle owners.

Mercedes argues the plaintiffs still fail to allege a defect which causes the alleged drained batteries, "instead, they simply list some additional components and functions of complex 'electrical systems' without identifying what the defect is."

"And plaintiffs continue to plead on behalf of a putative nationwide class encompassing anyone who purchased or leased any type of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle spanning over fifteen model years, alleging on information and belief that these disparate vehicle types have similar electrical systems." — Mercedes-Benz motion to dismiss

The automaker also argues the class of vehicles is "overbroad" and includes numerous vehicles and models "having different technologies and features."

The Mercedes battery drain class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Melanson, et al., v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC and Daimler AG.

The plaintiffs are represented by Corpus Law Patel, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.