Nine of 11 plaintiffs dismissed from proposed Ford hybrid engine class action lawsuit.

November 26, 2026 — A Ford hybrid engine lawsuit will not move forward as a nationwide class action after a federal judge dismissed those claims along with several others.

Also dismissed are all claims from nine of the 11 customers who filed the Ford hybrid engine reliability lawsuit.

The proposed Ford hybrid class action lawsuit was filed weeks after the automaker issued the first hybrid engine recall.

Ford recalled hybrid vehicles in July 2022 which involved 2020–2022 Ford Escape Hybrids, 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrids, and 2021–2022 Lincoln Corsair Hybrids.

The 2.5-liter engines could fail from machining problems, leading to overheated engines, smoke, and fires. But Ford told the government only 1% of the hybrids had problems.

A few weeks later the lawsuit was filed alleging Ford knew before the vehicles were first sold that the engines would catch fire. That caused Ford to tell the judge the owners who sued apparently do not see the absurdity of their allegations.

"And, as in so many such actions, purported class representatives do not grapple with the absurdity of their notion that a car company knowingly concealed a defect that, when it manifests, might result in a fire, when that same company would have to spend far more to fix on recall what could have been fixed presale at the factory." — Ford

However, Ford expanded the 2.5L hybrid engine reliability recall in June 2023. Ford replaced the engine long blocks in all of the 2023 Ford Escapes and 2023 Lincoln Corsairs, and for the other recalled hybrids Ford updated software to detect engine bearing damage. If any damage was detected Ford replaced the hybrid engine long blocks.

Ford also issued Customer Satisfaction Program 23N06 for hybrid owners to receive free replacement of the engine long blocks in the event of failing connecting rod bearings. This will last up to 100,000 miles or 10 years after the warranty start date.

At one point the hybrid engine lawsuit was dismissed, reinstated and then put on hold while certain plaintiffs were sent to arbitration. However, Ford has repeatedly argued the 11 plaintiffs do not have standing to sue.

Judge Stephen J. Murphy III agreed with Ford regarding nine of the 11 plaintiffs, dismissing their claims for a lack of standing to file the lawsuit. The judge ruled the nine plaintiffs failed to show how the same hybrid engine problems which caused the recalls also affected their vehicles.

The judge says just because a vehicle is recalled doesn't mean the vehicle is defective or dangerous. The judge also referenced the estimated defect rate of 1% of the recalled hybrid engines.

Judge Murphy also dismissed nationwide class claims, leaving only a few claims remaining from two plaintiffs.

The remaining two plaintiffs failed on their fraud claims after the judge dismissed those claims by finding Ford did not know about the hybrid engine problems before the vehicles were first sold or leased.

The Ford hybrid engine reliability lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Anthony Pacheco v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Miller Law Firm PC.