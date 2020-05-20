Hyundai Palisade Windshield Crack Lawsuit Filed

Class action alleges 2020 Hyundai Palisade windshields crack and chip way too easily.

May 20, 2020 — A 2020 Hyundai Palisade windshield crack lawsuit alleges the glass cracks, chips and breaks, then customers are stuck with the expense of repairing or replacing the windshields.

Model year 2020 Hyundai Palisade owners complain of windshield cracks from the smallest objects striking the glass, and in some cases customers claim nothing hit the windshields.

The Hyundai Palisade windshield crack class action lawsuit was filed by two named plaintiffs who claim the windshields cracked from being hit by pebbles.

Illinois plaintiff Lorenzo Ford purchased a 2020 Hyundai Palisade and within 4,225 miles the windshield cracked from being hit by a pebble on the right upper corner of the glass. The plaintiff says the crack extended to the center of the windshield, so he paid more than $880 to have the windshield replaced.

Washington plaintiff Tina Forehand purchased a 2020 Hyundai Palisade, but at 2,000 miles the windshield cracked when it was hit by a pebble. The plaintiff says she had to wait about three weeks for a replacement windshield that cost her $250.

According to the lawsuit, the windshield issues cause dangers to safety and Hyundai refuses to admit the glass is defective. The automaker also allegedly refuses to offer a proper fix for the cracked windshields other than forcing Palisade owners to pay for replacement windshields that are also defective.

Hyundai began marketing the 2020 Palisade in 2019 and within months customers were allegedly complaining of windshield issues caused by small objects and even bugs cracking the windshields. Tiny chips in the glass allegedly expand into large cracks or spider web designs that interfere with safely seeing the roads.

Some Palisade drivers complain the windshield cracks appeared without anything hitting the glass, while certain owners say the cracks occurred immediately after purchasing the SUVs.

Standard manufacturer new vehicle warranties do not cover damage to windshields, so the plaintiffs allege Hyundai dealerships simply deny the glass is defective and place the expense onto Palisade owners.

With the factory-installed windshields and replacement windshields allegedly defective, owners will have to continuously pay out-of-pocket for expenses related to windshield cracks and chips. According to the class action, Hyundai Palisade owners report paying as much as $1,600 each time the windshield is replaced.

Palisade customers also report paying other expenses such as "recalibration and realignment of components that are subsidiary to the windshield, such as the rear-view camera and Heads Up Display technologies."

The Palisade windshield crack lawsuit alleges each SUV suffers a loss of value caused by the windshield issues. In addition, the automaker refuses to warn Palisade customers about the alleged problems and how windshield cracks interfere with safety technology.

The plaintiffs demand that Hyundai buy back the 2020 Palisades and/or accept responsibility for replacing damaged windshields for free. In addition, the automaker should reimburse Palisade customers for any losses caused by windshield cracks.

The Hyundai Palisade windshield crack class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Ford, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Baird Law Firm, Migliaccio & Rathod, and Levin Sedran & Berman LLP.

