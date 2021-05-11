Honda Accord Steering Problems Investigated

More than 1.1 million Honda Accord cars are the focus of why the steering pulls to one side.

May 10, 2021 — Honda Accord steering problems have caused an investigation of more than 1.1 million model year 2013-2015 Accords with steering that may cause the cars to pull to one side.

Honda Accord drivers report having no warning before the cars went out of their path of travel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received a defect petition in October 2020 which requested that federal regulators investigate alleged Honda Accord steering problems.

According to the petition, owners of 2013 Accords say they do tests of the steering by intentionally removing their hands from the steering wheels in open areas. Drivers report their Accords make 90-degree turns and sometimes even travel in circles.

Honda Accord owners say dealerships diagnose the steering problems as caused by the gearboxes, the power steering racks or other components.

NHTSA says it requested information from Honda, at first about 2013 Accord cars then later about 2014-2015 Honda Accords.

Safety regulators "performed extensive analysis on the information obtained from Honda as well as information in NHTSA's databases." That information includes early warning reporting data, customer complaints and vehicle owner questionnaires.

By the end of its search, NHTSA chose to grant the petition but to skip the more basic preliminary defect investigation and begin instead with a more serious engineering analysis investigation.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation into Honda Accord steering problems.