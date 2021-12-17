Jeep Grand Cherokee L Headlight Failures Cause Recall

Chrysler recalls 38,000 Grand Cherokee L SUVs equipped with so-called smart lighting modules.

December 17, 2021 — Jeep Grand Cherokee L headlight failures have caused a recall of more than 38,000 model year 2021 SUVs equipped with smart lighting modules.

Chrysler says an incomplete software update may cause one or both headlights to suddenly fail.

Chrysler learned about the headlight failures and incomplete software updates in November.

The vehicles were built between December 3, 2020, when the first vehicle was built with modules that may have received incomplete software updates, and ended on July 27, 2021.

Nearly 1,300 of the Jeeps are recalled in Canada.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L recall notices will be mailed January 28, 2022. Jeep dealers will reprogram the smart lighting modules to keep the headlights working.

Owners of 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles who want to learn more can call 800-853-1403. The Jeep recall number is Y72.

This is the fourth recall in three months for 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs, including a previous headlight recall.