Recall: Land Rover Defenders May Stall Without Warning

More than 180 SUVs equipped with 6-cylinder engines need certain functions disabled.

June 16, 2021 — Land Rover is recalling more than 180 model year 2020-2021 Land Rover Defender SUVs equipped with 6-cylinder engines.

Land Rover says the powertrain control modules may unexpectedly switch off while the vehicles are in motion, stalling the engines without warning.

More than 160 Defenders are recalled in the U.S. and 19 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Land Rover's solution is to disable the connected diagnostic services and the over-the-air diagnostic functions, either by dealers or through over-the-air updates.

Defender owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 30, 2021.

Land Rover Defender owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837 and use recall reference number N599.