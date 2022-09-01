Chevy Spark Hood Latch Recall Issued After 22 Crashes

Chevrolet Spark and Spark EV cars recalled in 2014 recalled once again over hood latch failures.

September 1, 2022 — A Chevrolet Spark and Chevrolet Spark EV hood latch recall involves more than 120,000 cars with secondary hood latch strikers that may become stuck out of position from corrosion and allow the hoods to open while driving.

The recalled 2013-2015 Chevrolet Spark and 2014-2015 Chevrolet Spark EV hood latches may not properly engage if corrosion occurs at the latch pivots.

Chevy Spark owners who had their cars in 2014 may remember a hood latch recall announced in October 2014 for about 90,000 cars. This latest recall is an expansion of the 2014 recall and the cars repaired in 2014 will need to be repaired again.

General Motors says the supplier didn't apply enough protective coating to the hood striker assemblies and secondary latch levers.

GM opened an investigation in May 2022 following complaints about Chevy Spark hood latches that corroded even though the cars were recalled and repaired in 2014. GM expanded the investigation in June to include all 2013-2015 Spark and 2014-2015 Spark EV cars.

The automaker found 276 field reports worldwide about the Spark hood latches, with 22 reports which alleged the open hoods caused crashes. One minor injury was also reported.

GM dealers don't currently have the replacement Chevy Spark hood striker assemblies and hood latch assemblies, but GM will mail recall letters to Spark customers on October 10, 2022.

Second Chevy Spark hood latch recall letters will be mailed once dealers have the replacement components.

Chevrolet Spark and Spark EV owners may call 800-222-1020 and refer to hood latch recall number A222359300.