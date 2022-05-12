Hyundai Sonata Fuel Hose Recall Issued, Again

Hyundai recalls more than 215,000 cars with fuel hoses that may leak and cause fires.

May 11, 2022 — A Hyundai Sonata fuel hose recall includes more than 215,000 cars that could experience fuel leaks and fires.

The 2013-2014 Sonatas have low-pressure fuel hoses that connect the low-pressure fuel pumps to the direct injection fuel pumps.

But the fuel hoses on the older cars may crack over time due to heat generated within the engine compartments.

In February 2020, Kia recalled Optimas and Hyundai recalled Sonatas due to fuel hose leaks, then in February 2022 Kia again recalled the 2013-2014 Kia Optimas because the low-pressure fuel hoses were damaged or missing heat protection tape.

The tape was part of the 2020 Optima recall remedy.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata fuel hose recall remedy included inspection of the fuel feed line connecting the low-pressure fuel pump to the direct injection fuel pump for damage or fuel leaks.

The fuel hose was replaced if leaks were detected, but heat-resistant tape was applied at the fuel hose and fuel pump if no leaks were found.

Hyundai reviewed 2013-2014 Sonata warranty claims for cars that received the tape remedy in 2020 and found the tape and zip-ties were applied in 2020 but leaks continued. Engineers also discovered fuel hoses with remedy parts missing.

Hyundai also found 138 Sonata fuel hose leak reports received from July 30, 2020, to April 18, 2022. However, there have been no reports of crashes, fires or injuries in the U.S.

Hyundai Sonata owners should be aware of fuel odors.

Hyundai Sonata fuel hose recall notices are expected to be mailed July 5, 2022.

The Sonata fuel hoses will be replaced by dealerships, and Sonatas that did not have the hoses replaced in 2020 will need to be repaired again.

Owners of 2013-2014 Sonata cars may call the automaker at 855-371-9460 and ask for information about Sonata fuel hose recall number 227.