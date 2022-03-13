Mercedes-Benz Metris Vans Recalled For Risk of Fires

Mercedes Metris recall includes 42,000 vans that may suffer from fuel leaks.

March 13, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 42,000 Metris vans over the risk of fires from fuel leaks.

The 2017-2022 Mercedes Metris vans may have problems with the upper and lower fuel hose connections.

Those hoses go to the engines, so loose connections can allow fuel to leak onto hot ignition sources.

U.S. federal regulators opened an investigation in March 2018 after owners filed complaints about fuel that leaked from the hoses in 2016 Mercedes Metris vans.

Mercedes couldn't find any problems, but the automaker decided to recall more than 12,000 model year 2016-2017 Metris vans to prevent fuel leaks from the lower connecting points of the hoses between the underbody fuel lines and the Schrader valves.

However, Metris owners continued to complain about fuel leaks and odors even though the vans had been repaired. Mercedes couldn't find anything to connect the complaints between 2017 and 2020, but the assembly plants included additional tests to verify the fuel hose clamps were secure.

Engineers also finally found these four problems during production.

Fuel hose not fully advanced over the upper or lower fuel line connection Fuel hose clamp not positioned correctly over the fuel hose connection Fuel hose clamp not closed correctly Wrong fuel hose clamp mounted

But Metris owners continued to file complaints about fuel odors and leaks, although the automaker didn't receive any crash, injury or fire reports.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will repair the fuel hose connections and replace the fuel hoses and clamps once recall letters are mailed April 11, 2022.

Metris owners with questions should call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS2KRAUCH.