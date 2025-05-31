Ram ProMaster Backup Camera Recall For 254,000 Vans

ProMaster recall issued after rearview camera images failed to display.

May 30, 2025 — Ram Promaster backup camera failures have caused a recall of nearly 254,000 vans with rearview camera images that may fail to display.

The recalled 2022-2025 Ram ProMaster backup cameras may have software errors in the security gateway modules which cause the image failures, a problem that violates federal safety standards.

Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in September 2024 after reports of rearview camera image failures in 2022-2025 Ram ProMasters. Engineers determined the problem was caused by components supplied by Robert Bosch.

Nearly 18,000 vans are recalled in Canada.

Ram ProMaster rearview camera recall letters will be mailed June 19 to June 25, 2025. Chrysler dealers will need to update the security gateway module software.

Owners of the recalled ProMaster vans may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 40C.