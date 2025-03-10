Three Ford Maverick Recalls Issued Again

Instrument panels, ABS modules and body control modules cause three Maverick truck recalls.

March 9, 2025 — Three Ford Maverick recalls have been announced, and all three recalls have occurred in the past and are repeated because the trucks weren't repaired correctly the first time around.

Ford Maverick Hybrid Instrument Panel Recall

About 1,000 hybrid trucks are recalled again because of problems with the instrument panels. The recalled 2022-2023 Maverick Hybrid instrument panel clusters may not illuminate warning lights or gauges.

The previous recall was issued a year ago.

Ford dealers will try to repair the trucks by updating the instrument panel cluster software once Maverick Hybrid recall letters are mailed April 14, 2025.

Truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's instrument panel recall number is 25C06.

Ford Maverick ABS Recall

Ford Maverick antilock brake systems can cause the brake lights to activate on their own without using the brake pedals.

Ford says the previous recall repairs were faulty, and dealers will need to update the ABS modules.

Ford Maverick recall letters are expected to be mailed April 25, 2025.

Truck owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to Maverick recall number 25C07.

Ford Maverick Control Module Recall

Ford has recalled two Maverick trucks repaired incorrectly under a previous recall. The 2022 Ford Maverick body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge.

Ford dealers will update the powertrain control module software after Maverick recall letters are mailed April 14, 2025.

Ford Maverick truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 25S13.