Nissan Cube Airbag Recall Closes Federal Investigation

2009-2010 Nissan Cube airbag modules could detach from the steering wheels.

September 11, 2026 — A Nissan Cube airbag investigation opened in June 2025 has been closed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Unlike the primary cause of Takata airbag explosions that killed multiple people, the Nissan Cube airbag problem isn't the explosive propellant inside the inflators.

The Cube cars are equipped with Takata PSDI-X airbag inflators and an inflator did explode in a 2009 Nissan Cube. But the problem was the weld point between the airbag inflator cap and the housing.

In the case of the ruptured 2009 Nissan Cube airbag, the driver was injured when the airbag module detached from the steering wheel. Investigators found the module in the back seat of the Cube.

The faulty airbag inflators (Part Number 98560-7991C) were from a specific lot of defective inflators, so a Nissan Cube airbag recall in April had dealers checking the serial numbers to learn if they came from the affected lot. According to the recall, dealers replaced any faulty inflators.

The new replacement airbag inflators are from a different manufacturer.

And while the federal investigation involves model year 2009 Cubes, Nissan recalled 2009 and 2010 Cubes built between October 10, 2008, and September 25, 2010. The Nissan Cube recall includes about 48,000 cars in the U.S.

NHTSA has closed its investigation based on the Nissan Cube airbag inflator recall.