Rear lower control arms will be replaced on certain Nissan Altima cars in specific states.

November 18, 2019 — A Nissan Altima rear lower control arm replacement program is beginning for owners in states with high road salt usage.

Only 2013 Nissan Altimas are included in the U.S. replacement program, and 2013-2014 Altima cars are included in the Canadian program.

According to Nissan, the rear lower control arms can separate at the bushing joint areas due to rust and corrosion from road salt used in winter months.

Altima owners may hear rattling or knocking noises from the rear of the cars or notice misalignment of the rear wheels if the control arms separate.

Dealers will perform the replacements in two phases, starting with 2013 Nissan Altima owners in Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Phase II will be launched in the first quarter of 2020 for Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Nissan Altima owners in Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin will be notified by mail this month, but the automaker doesn't know when customers in Phase II states will be notified.

Nissan dealers will replace the rear lower control arms with new arms and align all four wheels, a job that typically takes up to three hours.

Nissan said in August more than 176,000 model year 2013 Altimas are included in the program in the U.S. and more than 8,000 cars are affected in Canada.

If you own a 2013 Altima and paid out-of-pocket to replace the rear lower control arm, Nissan will likely reimburse you if you provide the repair order, proof of payment and if the repair cost more than $1,000, you'll need to show proof you own the Altima.

It's also possible to receive alternate transportation while your Altima is worked on, but you'll need to speak with your dealership about it.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating more than 2 million 2013-2018 Nissan Altimas in the U.S., and Canada opened its own investigation into 2013-2014 Altima lower control arm problems.

Nissan Altima owners in the U.S. may call 800-867-7669 and in Canada Nissan can be reached at 855-835-3854.

