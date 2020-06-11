Ford Door Latch Recall Says Pawl Spring Tabs Crack

Ford recalls 2.15 million vehicles to replace the door latches which prevent the doors from closing.

June 10, 2020 — A Ford door latch recall includes more than 2 million vehicles, a recall that follows two prior recalls for the identical latch problems.

The door latch recall includes these models and the time periods they were manufactured.

2011-2014 Ford Fiesta (January 26, 2010, to October 31, 2013)

2012-2015 Ford Focus (October 4, 2010, to January 31, 2015)

2013-2014 Ford Fusion (May 11, 2012, to October 31, 2013)

2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ (July 19, 2012, to October 31, 2013)

2013-2015 Ford Escape (December 23, 2011, to January 31, 2015)

2013-2015 Ford C-MAX (February 2, 2012, to January 31, 2015)

2014 Ford Fusion (June 18, 2013, to October 31, 2013)

2014-2016 Ford Transit Connect (August 9, 2013, to February 1, 2016)

2015 Ford Mustang (February 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015)

2015 Lincoln MKC (November 18, 2013, to January 31, 2015)

Ford says the vehicles may not have had all their door latches replaced during the previous recalls, or it's possible the door latches weren't replaced correctly by dealerships.

A Ford door latch recall was ordered in 2016 for 2.3 million vehicles, and another recall was issued just months ago for 268,000 vehicles, but the recall was only for certain vehicles in specific states.

The story is the same for all the recalls. Ford says the door latch pawl spring tabs crack in areas of high air temperatures and solar radiation. The cracks cause door latch failures that prevent the doors from closing. Customers report finally getting the doors shut only for the doors to unlatch and open while driving.

Ford says the door latch problems haven't caused any crash or injury reports, but the 2016 door latch recall included details about three alleged injuries and one alleged crash.

According to Ford, affected vehicle owners will be given the option to inspect the door latch date codes and child safety locks and submit the door latch date codes online to confirm the problems were fixed during previous recalls.

The online method will provide information that the door latches aren't defective, or an owner will see details that show the safety of the latches cannot be confirmed. In this situation an owner must take the vehicle to a Ford dealer.

Ford dealerships will handle all the work if an owner wants to skip the code inspection.

Any faulty door latches will be replaced.

Ford and Lincoln customers with questions about the door latch recall should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S30.

CarComplaints.com has complaints about the vehicles named in the Ford door latch recall.