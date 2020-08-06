Honda Recalls Odyssey, Passport and Pilot Vehicles

Honda recalls nearly 608,000 vehicles because the instrument panels may fail from software errors.

August 5, 2020 — A Honda Odyssey, Passport and Pilot recall for nearly 608,000 vehicles is necessary because of instrument panel software problems.

Included in the recall are 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2021 Pilot vehicles with incorrect instrument panel control module software. The software errors will cause the instrument panels to completely fail to display important information needed to safely operate the vehicles.

Honda says engine oil pressure, speedometer and gear selector position indicators will be lost until the next ignition cycle. And a driver can also expect to lose the rearview camera image which will fail to display.

Honda says many system interfaces in the vehicles are linked to central networks, including the instrument panels, display audio and rearview camera displays.

The automaker says there are errors in the software programming which increases data traffic on the central networks which may exceed the threshold of the instrument panel control modules. Overwhelmed, the instrument panel cannot display the information critical to a driver.

Honda first learned of problems in May 2019 when warranty claims increased because of instrument panel failures, something that caused the automaker to open an internal investigation. Engineers looked at possible failures of hardware, but finally determined the instrument panel software was the root cause of the failures.

The Honda instrument panel software recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Honda dealers will reprogram the instrument panel control module software, but owners with questions should call 888-234-2138.

Honda's Odyssey, Passport and Pilot recall reference number is T89.

