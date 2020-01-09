Subaru Recalls 498,000 Vehicles For Takata Airbag Inflators

Subaru recalls vehicles that were previously recalled to replace passenger Takata inflators.

January 8, 2020 — A Subaru Takata airbag inflator recall has been issued for nearly 498,000 of these vehicles to replace the passenger frontal airbag inflators.

2009-2013 Subaru Forester

2003-2006 Subaru Baja

2004-2011 Subaru Impreza

2004-2014 Subaru WRX (including STI)

2003-2014 Subaru Legacy

2003-2014 Subaru Outback

2006 Saab 9-2X

The action is part of a recall of 10 million Takata airbag inflators in vehicles manufactured by at least 14 automakers. The vehicles had their passenger airbag inflators replaced during previous recalls.

It may be the final Subaru recall to replace Takata inflators after multiple automakers were forced to replace the inflators after deaths and injuries caused by exploding inflators.

Takata airbags contain metal inflators which can explode into shrapnel when the airbags deploy.

The Subaru recall is expected to begin in January 2020. Subaru owners may contact Subaru at 844-373-6614, and Saab owners may call 800-955-9007.

Subaru's recall numbers are TKC-20, TKB-20 and TKA-20.

