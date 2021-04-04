Nissan Transmission Lawsuit Names Pathfinder and Rogue

Nissan SUVs allegedly have faulty continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) manufactured by JATCO.

April 4, 2021 — Nissan transmission problems have caused a lawsuit that alleges the vehicles lurch, jerk, shake and stall, creating dangers for vehicle occupants and others on the road.

The Nissan transmission lawsuit alleges 2015-2016 Pathfinder and 2014-2016 Rogue SUVs are equipped with defective continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) manufactured by JATCO, a Nissan subsidiary.

According to the Nissan transmission lawsuit, the Rogues and Pathfinders are dangerous to drive due to severe delays when trying to accelerate.

Utah plaintiff Andrea Eliason purchased a 2016 Nissan Rogue in March 2016, but she claims the SUV frequently jerks and forces her to pull to the side of the road. According to the plaintiff, she has "often been scared for her own safety and the safety of her family while driving."

Eliason says regular service to the Rogue hasn't helped with the transmission problems, and she says she wouldn't have purchased the Rogue, or she would have paid less, if Nissan would have told her the vehicle was allegedly defective.

The second owner who sued is Colorado plaintiff Wayne Balnicki who purchased his 2015 Nissan Pathfinder in 2015. The transmission lawsuit alleges the Pathfinder suffers from an "intermittent shudder."

The plaintiff says he wouldn't have purchased the Pathfinder, or he would have paid less, if Nissan would have told him the vehicle was allegedly defective.

Nissan has allegedly known "about the defect for years, is unable to fix it, but continues to sell defective vehicles anyways, despite countless reports of safety concerns."

The Nissan transmission lawsuit says the automaker extended the powertrain warranties in 2009 for 2008–2010 Rogues equipped with CVTs. Also included were the Nissan Murano, Versa, Sentra, Altima, Maxima and Cube.

The transmission class action also alleges Nissan issued multiple technical service bulletins (TSBs) to dealerships regarding problems with the Rogue and Pathfinder CVTs and how to handle customer complaints about the transmissions.

Additionally, the automaker has issued service campaigns related to the transmissions and many of the technical service bulletins have been updated with new information over the years.

The Nissan transmission lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Eliason, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC, and Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Several Nissan transmission lawsuits have been filed over the past few years, some which you can check out below.