Free Ford Bronco Driveshaft Replacements Under Program 22B27

Customer satisfaction program 22B27 will replace driveshafts in 2021 Ford Bronco SUVs.

October 31, 2022 — A Ford Bronco driveshaft replacement customer satisfaction program (22B27) has been announced for owners of 2021 Broncos to have the driveshafts replaced for free between now and October 12, 2023.

Ford says the 2021 Bronco front driveshaft constant-velocity (CV) joint boot may crack during normal driving due to the material used in the front driveshaft boot.

The Bronco owner could hear abnormal noise or experience vibrations if a cracked driveshaft boot allows grease to leak and debris to build up in the Bronco driveshaft joint.

The affected 2021 Ford Broncos included in customer satisfaction program 22B27 were built in Michigan between September 23, 2020, and September 17, 2021.

Ford dealers will replace the 2021 Bronco front driveshaft for free no matter who owns the Bronco or how many miles are on the SUV. Expect the job to take at least an hour at the dealer, if not more.

Owners of 2021 Ford Broncos should call their dealerships to schedule a time to replace the driveshafts, or a Bronco owner with questions may also call Ford at 866-436-7332.

