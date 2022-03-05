Hyundai ABS Module Recall Inadequate, Alleges Lawsuit

Hyundai and Kia vehicles allegedly contain ABS modules that catch fire from short circuits.

March 4, 2022 — A Hyundai ABS module recall has caused a class action lawsuit which alleges these Hyundai and Kia vehicles are at risk of fires from short circuits in the anti-lock braking system modules.

2006-2011 Hyundai Azera

2007-2010 Hyundai Elantra

2009-2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2007-2008 Hyundai Entourage

2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis

2017-2020 Hyundai Genesis G80

2007, 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013-2015, 2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2006 Hyundai Sonata

2014-2021 Hyundai Tucson

2017-2019 Kia Cadenza

2016-2018 Kia K900

2013-2015 Kia Optima

2006-2010 Kia Sedona

2007-2009, 2014-2015 Kia Sorento

2008-2009, 2014-2021 Kia Sportage

2018-2021 Kia Stinger

2020 Kia Telluride

The Hyundai and Kia lawsuit was filed by vehicle owners Brenda Evans (Mississippi), Kericha Kennedy (Texas), Anthony Vacchio (Minnesota) and Minda Briaddy (New York). Only plaintiff Kennedy alleges the vehicle caught fire.

The Hyundai class action lawsuit alleges vehicles catch fire and burn, sometimes burning homes and property, all while the vehicles are shut off and parked.

The cruz of the Hyundai and Kia ABS module lawsuit involves an allegedly defective hydraulic electronic control unit (ABS module) located inside the anti-lock braking system. The ABS module is located within the engine compartment where the non-collision fire occurs.

Hyundai ABS module recalls have been announced because moisture can accumulate within the module which maintains an electrical charge even when the Hyundai or Kia vehicle is off. The moisture in the electrified ABS module causes the short-circuit and resulting fire.

Hyundai and Kia ABS recall documents warn owners to park outside and away from anything that may burn, which "unfairly burdens class members who are unable to enjoy the convenience of their garages, especially in very cold and very hot climates."

The class action lawsuit also alleges Hyundai and Kia concealed the ABS module problems as well as the serious consequences and financial harm of owning the vehicles.

Several Hyundai ABS module recalls (here, here, here and here) have been announced, but the plaintiffs allege none of the repairs are adequate to prevent ABS module fires. Additionally, the plaintiffs allege Hyundai and Kia waited far too long to issue ABS module recalls.

In addition to the Hyundai ABS module recall repairs allegedly being nothing more than a "band-aid," the plaintiffs says Hyundai and Kia hasn't reimbursed customers for expenses, loss of vehicle use and loss of vehicle values.

In addition, owners must allegedly wait long periods for repairs associated with the Hyundai and Kia ABS module recalls.

The Hyundai and Kia ABS module class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Evans, et al., v. Hyundai Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.