Ford Focus Canister Purge Valve Investigation Closed

Ford Focus customer satisfaction program 24N07 replaces the canister purge valves.

December 24, 2024 — Ford Focus canister purge valve customer satisfaction program 24N07 has shut down a federal investigation into two Focus recalls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation more than a year ago due to problems with 2012-2018 Ford Focus vehicles.

Even though Ford had issued two Focus recalls (here and here), NHTSA received about 100 complaints about 2012-2018 Focus cars that lost power.

Ford says an open purge valve can cause too much vacuum in the fuel vapor management system. This can collapse the fuel tank which will cause multiple issues.

Even with the recalls the problems continued until a year after NHTSA opened the Ford Focus investigation of the recalls. Ford created Focus canister purge valve customer satisfaction program 24N07 for 2012-2018 cars equipped with 2.0L GDI and GTDI engines.

But this time, the repairs are for completely different problems with the Ford Focus canister purge valves.

Program 24N07 "provides a one-time replacement of the CPV for vehicles with 15 years of service or less (with no mileage restriction). This coverage will automatically transfer to subsequent owners."

According to NHTSA, actions based on both Ford Focus recalls in combination with canister purge valve customer satisfaction program 24N07 convinced regulators to close their investigation.