3 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter Vans Recalled

Daimler says seams on the front seat height adjusters may have weld problems.

January 2, 2020 — Another Daimler Van recall has been issued for 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner vans, this time for three vans with front seat problems.

Daimler says seams on the height adjusters for the front seats may have been insufficiently welded.

Van owners have already been notified for dealers to replace the tilt adjusters for the front seats.

Customers with questions may call 877-762-8267.

