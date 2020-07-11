Range Rover Door Latch Replacement Recall Issued

Land Rover Range Rover owners will again receive recall notices after failed recall repairs.

July 11, 2020 — A Range Rover door latch replacement recall has been issued for the umpteenth time because the Land Rover doors on more than 6,200 SUVs may appear to be closed when they're not.

The 2013-2016 Range Rover and 2014-2016 Range Rover Sport SUVs were previously recalled and supposedly repaired. But the automaker says dealerships may not have properly performed the recall repairs.

Range Rover customers are reporting unlatched doors even though the doors appear to be securely closed, with no indications the doors aren't latched. Some of the complaints allege the doors opened while the Range Rovers were in motion.

The automaker blames the problem on the keyless vehicle latching system (KV latch) that needs to be disabled to fix the problem.

The Range Rover door latch replacement recall is expected to begin August 28, 2020. Land Rover dealers will download the latest software to disable the unilatch keyless vehicle entry function.

Technicians will check the KV mechanism to determine if the mechanism freely operates and will cut the cord if the latch doesn't work properly. Cutting the cord cut should prevent the unlatch motor from affecting the latch pawl.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport owners with concerns should call Land Rover at 800-452-4827 and ask about door latch recall N476.

Read about previous Range Rover door latch actions: