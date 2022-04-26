Hyundai ABS Module Repairs Failed, Alleges Lawsuit

Multiple Hyundai and Kia ABS module recalls included allegedly inadequate repairs.

April 25, 2022 — Hyundai ABS module repairs have allegedly failed to prevent the risk of fires caused by the anti-lock braking system modules located in the engine compartments.

According to a Hyundai class action lawsuit:

"Plaintiffs bring claims only on behalf of themselves and consumers who bought or leased the following models: 2015, 2019 and 2021 Kia Sportage, 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, 2020 Hyundai Tucson, and 2018 Hyundai Genesis G80."

Six Hyundai and Kia owners claim multiple recalls have resulted in failed ABS module repairs that were inadequate even though Hyundai has allegedly known about the ABS module problems since 2011.

The Hyundai and Kia vehicles are allegedly susceptible to suddenly catching fire while parked or while driven.

The ABS module, also known as the hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU), can suffer a short-circuit from moisture trapped inside the module. This can occur even when the Hyundai and Kia vehicle is parked because the module is electrically charged when the ignition is turned off.

According to the class action lawsuit, Hyundai and Kia conceals the fire dangers by not informing consumers about the ABS module problems at the point of sale or in the advertising materials.

Hyundai and Kia have issued several ABS module recalls, but the lawsuit alleges the repairs don't protect vehicles and occupants.

Hyundai and Kia ABS module recalls have been issued in 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022, but the class action lawsuit alleges the module repairs have failed.

Calling the ABS module recalls "woefully inadequate and incomplete," the class action lawsuit alleges the recalls haven't included all the defective Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The plaintiffs also claim Hyundai should honor warranty claims even when the vehicle warranties have expired.

Hyundai and Kia have also allegedly not offered to reimburse owners and lessees for expenses and the alleged diminution if values of the vehicles.

The following plaintiffs claim the ABS modules should have been carefully sealed to protect against liquid and moisture damaging and corroding the circuits.

Adam Pluskowski / Illinois / 2015 Kia Sportage

Ricky Barber / Illinois / 2021 Kia Sportage

Lucille Jacob / New Jersey / 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Carla Ward / California / 2020 Hyundai Tucson

Pepper Miller / Texas / 2018 Hyundai Genesis G80

Cindy Brady / Texas / 2019 Kia Sportage

The Hyundai ABS module repair lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Pluskowski, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Gibbs Law Group LLP.