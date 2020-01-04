Daimler Sprinter Vans Recalled For Cargo-Related Problems

— Daimler is recalling 183 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans because the lashing rails on the side walls may not have been installed properly.
This can cause the lashing rails to detach and allow cargo to move around unsecured.
Van dealers will correctly attach the lashing rails to the side walls once the recall begins February 10, 2020.
Sprinter customers with questions should call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS3ZUSCHI.
Read about Sprinter van recalls announced since 2018.
- 3 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter Vans Recalled
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Recall Issued For Diesel Fuel Leaks
- Mercedes and Freightliner Sprinter Vans Recalled Over Airbag Systems
- Mercedes and Freightliner Sprinter Vans Recalled For Loose Hoods
- Sprinter 1500, 2500, 3500 and 4500 Vans Recalled
- Mercedes Sprinter Vans Have High-Beam Headlight Problems
- 2019 Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans Recalled
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VS30 Recalled Over Fog Lights
- Recall: Stop Driving Your 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter VS30
- Sprinter 2500 and 3500 Vans Recalled To Fix Door Locks
- Sprinter 2500 and 3500 Vans Recalled Over Welds
- Daimler Recalls Sprinter 2500 and 3500 Vans For Takata Airbags
- Sprinter 3500 Vans Recalled Due to Crosswind Assist