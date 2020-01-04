Daimler Sprinter Vans Recalled For Cargo-Related Problems

Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter vans may have lashing rail problems.

January 3, 2020 — Daimler is recalling 183 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans because the lashing rails on the side walls may not have been installed properly.

This can cause the lashing rails to detach and allow cargo to move around unsecured.

Van dealers will correctly attach the lashing rails to the side walls once the recall begins February 10, 2020.

Sprinter customers with questions should call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS3ZUSCHI.

