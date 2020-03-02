Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans Recalled Over Exhaust Odors

Daimler says Sprinter vans may have problems that could melt components and start fires.

March 2, 2020 — Another Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van recall has been issued less than two weeks after the last Sprinter recall, making this at least the 16th Sprinter recall since 2018.

Daimler says 4,385 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans are affected in the U.S., and about 50 are recalled in Canada.

The automaker says the flange connection between the exhaust gas turbocharger and the exit to the diesel particulate filter may not have been attached properly. This can cause a leak of exhaust gas into the engine compartment that may melt surrounding components and cause a fire.

Mercedes originally learned about a Canadian problem of the flange connection on the turbocharger in the engine compartment involving the smell of exhaust.

Mercedes opened an investigation into the flange connections and how high exhaust temperatures could damage surrounding components. Mercedes says evidence shows exhaust gases won't enter the passenger compartments through the fresh air vents, but melted components and fires are still possible.

The decision to order a recall was made in conjunction with a similar recall more than a week ago.

The Sprinter recall is expected to begin March 27, 2020. Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace the flange seals and tighten the connections.

Sprinter customers may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3FLABIND.

