Mercedes Sprinter Vans Recalled For Risk of Fires

Daimler recalls 4,400 Sprinter vans that may have loose screws that allow hot exhaust damage.

February 22, 2020 — A Sprinter van recall has been issued for more than 4,400 vehicles that may be have connecting screws on the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) pipes which may not have been correctly tightened.

Loose connecting screws can cause hot exhaust gases to leak from the EGR pipes and start fires.

It's at least the 15th recall of Sprinter vans since 2018, with this latest recall covering 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans.

The EGR pipes are located between the exhaust gas collection pipes and the exhaust gas recirculation controllers, and the loose connecting screws can fail to seal the flange surfaces at the end of the EGR pipes. The hot exhaust gas can leak into the engine compartments and melt surrounding components.

Mercedes-Benz learned of the problem in June 2019 and opened an internal investigation into thermal effects of leaking exhaust.

The automaker ruled out the possibility of exhaust gas entering the passenger compartment through the fresh air supply because the components responsible for the fresh air supply in the passenger compartment are tightly sealed.

In addition to the primary defect, Mercedes also learned about a potential problem with the flange seal between the exhaust gas turbocharger and the diesel particulate filter.

The Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter recall is expected to begin March 27, 2020, when dealers will fix the screw connections and the flange seals on the exhaust gas recirculation pipes.

Sprinter van customers may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3AGROHR.

Read about Sprinter van recalls announced since 2018.