Mercedes Sprinter Vans Recalled For Wrong Tire Labels

Nearly 290 Sprinter vans recalled for spare tire labels with incorrect mph information.

April 1, 2020 — Daimler Vans is recalling 289 model year 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans because the spare tire labels may indicate the maximum speed at 55 kilometers per hour (kph) rather than as 34 miles per hour (mph).

Sprinter van dealers will replace the labels with labels that have the correct speed information in miles per hour once the recall begins May 1, 2020.

Sprinter customers may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3BEGRESS.

This is the 20th Sprinter recall since 2018.