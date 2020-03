Sprinter Vans Have Missing Steering Column Covers

Daimler recalls 25 Sprinter vans with exposed steering columns.

March 12, 2020 — For the fifth time this year, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans are recalled, this time because the steering column casing covers are missing in 25 vans.

The 2019 Sprinter vans have exposed steering columns because the covers weren't installed, allowing small items to could fall into the steering columns.

Anything that interferes with the steering column will interfere with steering operation.

The Sprinter recall will begin April 10, 2020.

Dealerships will replace the steering columns, but concerned van owners may call 877-762-8267. Daimler's number for this recall is VS3VERKLE.

This is the fifth Sprinter recall of 2020 and the 18th recall since 2018.