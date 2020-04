Daimler Sprinter Vans Recalled For Winter Tires

Daimler recalls 54 Sprinter vans because the winter tires were installed wrong.

April 1, 2020 — Model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans are recalled because the winter tires weren't installed correctly.

This may cause reduced traction in snowy or wet road conditions in 54 Sprinter vans.

Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect the running direction of the tires and correct them if needed.

The tires will be replaced if the tread wear is uneven.

The van recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020.

Sprinter owners may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3LAUFRI.

This is the 19th recall since 2018.