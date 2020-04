Mercedes Sprinter Vans Recalled For Missing Tire Labels

About 332 Sprinter vans are missing the speed limitation spare tire labels.

April 1, 2020 — About 332 model year 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans because the spare tire labels indicating the maximum speed may not have been affixed to the spare tires.

The recall was announced the same day a separate Sprinter recall was issued because the spare tire labels were wrong.

The Sprinter van recall will begin May 1, 2020, when dealerships will attach the speed limitation labels on the spare tires.

Customers with concerns should call 877-762-8267. Daimler's number for this recall is VS3BEGREPP.

This is the 21st Sprinter van recall since 2018.